Armed robber struck at Dewsbury shop: Police release CCTV image

POLICE have released a CCTV image of an armed robber who threatened a Dewsbury shopkeeper with a knife before stealing the shop's till.

The suspect entered an off licence on Staincliffe Road and threatened the 59-year-old man with what has been described as a kitchen knife.

He then grabbed the till and tried to damage and cut a cord attaching it to the counter before escaping with the till.

The shopkeeper suffered minor injuries to his hand during the robbery.

The incident happened just before 7.30pm on Sunday December 10, but police only released details today. (Jan 26)

The man shown in the image is described as being 5ft 6in tall. He had his face covered and was wearing a high visibility vest over a hooded grey tracksuit top with the hood up.

He stood outside the premises for about 30 minutes before the offence took place.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101, quoting crime number 13170576880.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.