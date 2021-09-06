Appeal for witnesses following serious crash involving two cars in Birkenshaw

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in Birkenshaw.

By Staff Reporter
Monday, 6th September 2021, 6:30 pm
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward

The incident happened on the A651 Bradford Road at the junctions of Oswald Street and Croft Street shortly before 10am on Saturday, September 4 and involved a blue BMW 340 and a white Citroen DS4.

The driver of the BMW, a man in his 40s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital as a result of the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either of the involved vehicles being driven prior to the incident, particularly those with CCTV or dash-cam footage, are asked to contact PC 6254 Varley, of the West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit, by calling 101 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat, referencing collision 13210448563.