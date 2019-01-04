Appeal for information after Dewsbury teenager goes missing from home

Police are appealing for information about a Dewsbury teenager who has gone missing.

Billy Sullivan, 17, was last seen at his home address in the early hours of today.

The teenager, who is also known as Billy Varley, is described as white, about 5ft 8in tall and of slim build with light brown hair and brown eyes.

When he was last seen he was wearing a khaki green coat with a fur hood, grey tracksuit bottoms and black and red Nike trainers.

Billy is believed to have links to the Wakefield and Huddersfield areas.

Anyone with information is asked to ring West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting log number 0016 of January 4.