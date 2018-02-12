Appeal after car flips onto roof in Heckmondwike

Police are seeking witnesses after a car hit a wall and signpost before flipping onto its roof in Heckmondwike earlier this month.

A Black VW Golf was travelling towards Dewsbury hospital on Halifax Road at 9:55pm on Thursday February 1 when the accident happened.

The three people inside the car were helped out by members of the public. One of them was taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries.

Anyone who saw the collision or the manner in which the vehicle was being driven prior to the incident is asked to contact PC 5463 Moore of the Roads Policing Unit .

Call 101.