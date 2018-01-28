Ap-paws after pet funds drive

Colleagues at the Pets At Home stores in Dewsbury and Birstall have helped to raise more than £5,000 during the annual Support Adoption For Pets’ (SAFP) Santa Paws appeal.

The two stores accrued £5,944.31 during the build up to Christmas.

Throughout December, customers shopping at the two stores were encouraged to donate 50p at the tills to help provide a Christmas dinner for pets spending the festive season in a rescue centre.

Pets At Home in Dewsbury raised £3,151.71 for homeless pets, which will be split equally between Barnsley And District Animal Welfare and the SAFP. The Birstall store raised £2,792.60 for homeless pets, which will be split equally between Yorkshire Rose Dog Rescue and the SAFP.

Support Adoption For Pets fundraising manager Amy Wilson said: “It’s amazing to see that so many people were able to come together and make Christmas special by donating a dinner for those pets without a loving forever home.”

Nearly three million meals were served up nationally thanks to the campaign.