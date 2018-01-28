Search

Ap-paws after pet funds drive

CAMPAIGN: Two local charities will benefit from the Support Adoption For Pets' Santa Paws appeal.
Colleagues at the Pets At Home stores in Dewsbury and Birstall have helped to raise more than £5,000 during the annual Support Adoption For Pets’ (SAFP) Santa Paws appeal.

The two stores accrued £5,944.31 during the build up to Christmas.

Throughout December, customers shopping at the two stores were encouraged to donate 50p at the tills to help provide a Christmas dinner for pets spending the festive season in a rescue centre.

Pets At Home in Dewsbury raised £3,151.71 for homeless pets, which will be split equally between Barnsley And District Animal Welfare and the SAFP. The Birstall store raised £2,792.60 for homeless pets, which will be split equally between Yorkshire Rose Dog Rescue and the SAFP.

Support Adoption For Pets fundraising manager Amy Wilson said: “It’s amazing to see that so many people were able to come together and make Christmas special by donating a dinner for those pets without a loving forever home.”

Nearly three million meals were served up nationally thanks to the campaign.