Furious locals say they have had enough of 'nightmare' wedding venue in Dewsbury, where noisy music, rowdy guests and loud supercars keep them awake ‘all night’.

An opulent "Bollywood bling" wedding venue has been making life a nightmare, with ‘non-stop’ racket during summer.

The Grand Banqueting Suite, in Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, hosts extravagant wedding ceremonies where guests show off their wealth arriving in rented supercars amongst hundreds of people at their lavish receptions.

Fireworks being set off from the Grand Banqueting Suite, in Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

Loud engine revving from rented supercars

But fuming locals have had enough after years of loud engine revving of rented supercars, banging ceremonial drums, and large gatherings lingering outside the venue up until midnight.

They also even claim wedding goers throw litter over the walls and into their back gardens.

During summer periods - May until September - the venue holds two ceremonies a day yet angry neighbours say they have to put up with the 'non stop' racket which 'often' goes over its allowed 11pm curfew.

20 minute late night firework display

It comes as locals claim a huge firework display was set off at 11.30 pm earlier this week by wedding guests just outside the walls of the venue on a nearby residential street which lasted for over 20 minutes.

The Grand Banqueting Suite in Dewsbury.

The venue which opened in 2015 was only legally allowed to hold ceremonies and receptions up until 4pm until 2021, when a controversial decision was made by Kirklees Council's Heavy Woollen planning sub-committee to extend the trade license to 11pm.

Though during that time, neighbours say they regularly flouted the rules.

Asian wedding venue is a ‘nuisance’

Now dozens of locals say they have had enough of the noise coming from the luxury Asian wedding venue disrupting their ability to sleep and relax in the evening, particularly after 10 pm.

One neighbour who didn't want to be named but has a newborn child said: "They are a nuisance and show no consideration to families who live in the house around the venue. I've lived here for over 20 years and since 2015 they have been constantly disturbing, pets, disabled people, and children.

"We've had supercars showing off and revving really loud past our house for a number of years now. Also wedding guests parking outside my house on a number of occasions meaning I have nowhere to park.

Newborn baby screamed in fear at the noise

"I know people who have moved out because of the noise. A couple a few doors down complained and complained but nothing was done.

"If I could pack up and leave I would do too. The fireworks were horrendous I mean, the police were called. I have a newborn child and she was screaming in fear.

"They kept my other children awake. The people on the other side of the fence in the venue were shouting and cheering showing no consideration to the families they are disrupting.

"Then when we complain to the council it just falls on deaf ears and nothing happens."

‘Inconsiderate’

Another neighbour, Shanam Ahmed, 37, said: "I've been living at this property for a few months. I knew there was a wedding venue there when I moved in, but I didn't think they would be doing them until late, as it is inconsiderate.

"You know people will be working the next day, people have children. My cat was quite scared by the fireworks - she was hiding, you know behind furniture."

Another family who lives with a young child just behind the venue said: "In the evening when people are leaving for curfew at 11 pm, they can stay lingering just talking until late.

"It gets really loud out at that time if there are big weddings going on as large crowds of people all leaving at the same time, talking, shouting, revving car engines. It can be a pain if you are trying to relax or sleep - I find it inconsiderate. It is a shame as some of the weddings are beautiful."

Old working men’s club became ‘Bollywood bling’ venue

The Grand Banqueting Suite opened in 2015 after the building - which used to be a working men's club - was bought by current owner, Ashiq Hussain in 2010.

Ashiq then spent the following years transforming into a luxury "Bollywood bling" Asian wedding venue. The venue boasts an extravagant dining hall with some chandeliers being delivered from Dubai.

It also has separate areas for men and women, a bridal room, and prayer rooms.

Locals say guests arrive in Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Rolls-Royces, and rev their engines inside the premises before the ceremony begins.

To book the lavish location there is a minimum guest number of 300 people - though it can cater for up to 1,400 - and around £20 per head.

Yet rows between residents and the venue began in late 2016 when Ashiq applied to Kirklees Council Planning Inspectorate to extend opening hours from 11 am until 11pm seven days a week.

‘Flouting the rules’

The permission which was originally approved only allowed it to hold weddings up until 4pm.

His application was denied yet locals say he flouted the rules and continued to hold weddings past the 4pm curfew.

But then in 2017 it emerged a weakness in planning law meant he was able to continue trading past the time despite officials telling them not to.

It was revealed that Ashiq was only in breach of planning law if Kirklees Council took enforcement action against him - which they had not.

Then in 2021 Kirklees Council made the controversial decision to allow Ashiq to trade until 11pm despite complaints from locals.

Locals say the summer period is the "worst" with ceremonies happening daily, yet they say their is disruption all year round.

What the venue say

A spokesperson for The Grand Banqueting Suite said: "There is only one instance of fireworks, which took place 2 days ago, which has prompted complaints. The fireworks took place outside the boundary of our Venue, we made every effort to stop them, and one member of our management team was even assaulted in the process.

"We've met with the council this morning and they have confirmed that no complaints of any nature have been made against the venue in the past four years. We've reviewed our management procedures with the council and they are happy for us to continue implementing them as we already have been.

"Had we or the council have received any complaints, of course we would have taken them seriously. We're working closely with the police and Kirklees council regarding the above isolated incident, and providing any evidence they require to prosecute the individuals that set off the fireworks on this isolated occasion.

"The venue has been around for over 10 years, and has built a fantastic reputation without any previous issues. Regarding the question about our planning permission - we've always operated within the guidelines of our planning permission, any allegations that say otherwise are false.

"We're looking forward to continuing to work closely with Kirklees council, and our neighbours to mitigate any future disruption."

What the council say about ‘noisy’ wedding venue

A council spokesperson said: "We know that noise disturbances can have an impact on residents' quality of life and it's something that we take very seriously. We have received three noise complaints in August which colleagues from our Pollution and Noise Control team are currently investigating.

"As with all noise complaint cases the team will work with both residents and businesses, to try and resolve any issues informally, if a solution can't be reached this way, the council must gather independent evidence to determine whether the noise is a statutory nuisance, in law, before taking formal action."

Police called over fireworks

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Shortly after 11.20pm on Monday, police were called to a disturbance outside an events venue on Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, where it was reported that a large group of people were setting off fireworks.

"Officers attended and found that people had begun to disperse.

"A crime of assault was recorded in relation to a staff member working at the venue who reported being punched."