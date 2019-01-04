Air cadets enjoy RAF mess dinner

members of 868 (Mirfield) Squadron Air Cadets recently met at the Old Colonial for their RAF mess dinner.

Special guests were Squadron Leader Lewis Wright, Fieldcraft Officer for North Region Air Cadets as well as Shooting Officer for South and West Yorkshire Wing, and Squadron President Major Stan Hardy, who is also a Deputy Lord Lieutenant for West Yorkshire.

The formalities of the occasion were started with grace, said by the squadron’s Chaplain Rev Christine Shedd.

An excellent three course meal was served, with the mood lightened by a Christmas Quiz and a pass-the-parcel game that were slotted in between the courses. When the time came for speeches there was a high-value sweepstake taken for how long the Squadron Commander, Flight Lieutenant Peter Doubell, would speak for. This was won cadet Daniel Green.

In his speech, Flt Lt Doubell reflected on success, and what constituted success, saying that for him he had always striven for each cadet to reach their full potential in whatever area of activity they enjoyed and felt motivated for.

Overall, everybody had a good time at the dinner.