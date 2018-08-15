Adam conjures sell out crowds at fringe show

A Dewsbury-born magician has just completed a successful run of shows at the Edinburgh Festival.

Adam Patel’s combination of magic and storytelling has proved very popular at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe with some of his shows completely selling out.

In his debut show at the festival, Adam delivered funny anecdotes about growing up as a British Asian in West Yorkshire while illustrating those stories with the mind-blowing magic that now forms the basis of his reputation as a top magician.

He performed 11 shows at the fringe which have been well received. The crowds flocked to the shows as Adam’s skills were praised.

Adam said: “I would like to thank my team and the hundreds of people who came to see the show.

“It’s been a blast.

“On the whole the show has been really well received.

“The show has proved to be popular with some of them totally sold out.”

The shows, at the Apex Hotel, formed the first half of Adam’s full evening show “Adam Patel: Real Magic LIVE” which is due to tour theatres next year after suffering issues earlier in 2018.

His first TV special, entitled Adam Patel: Real Magic, was released earlier this year on the popular streaming platform Amazon Prime.