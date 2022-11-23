News you can trust since 1858
Accident: Firefighters free three people trapped after Dewsbury crash last night

Firefighters rescued three people trapped after a crash in Dewsbury last night (Tuesday).

By sarah fitton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Teams from Dewsbury Fire Station were deployed to the two car-accident on Webster Hill at 11.27pm.

All three were handed into the care of paramedics once freed from the cars.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the accident should call police on 101 or contact them using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Information about any crime can be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

