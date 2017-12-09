£79,000 grant raises the roof at Elim church

THE ELIM Pentecostal church on Daisy Hill, Dewsbury, has two new roofs after the venue received a £79,000 Government grant.

The former Methodist chapel is a grade II listed building and, therefore, qualified for the listed Places of worship roof repair fund scheme after the church raised £23,000 towards the replacement roof.

The building marks the centenary of the founder of the Methodist church John Wesley first preaching in Dewsbury in 1746.

After a reorganisation of the Methodist church the building was bought by the Elim Pentecostal church which had outgrown its premises on Swindon road.

The church starts its Christmas Experience this week, which includes an Open Day on Saturday 9 December between 10.30am and 2.30pm. Schools in the area are expected to attend the church throughout the week.

Elim church members run a scheme with Bradford-based charity Transforming Lives for Good, mentoring primary school children in danger of exclusion and host the newly launched daytime Street Angels project in Dewsbury. Street Angels are a listening ear to people on Wednesday market days.

Pastor Marcus Bennett said: “I am delighted not to be emptying buckets of water every time it rains.

“The new roof allows us to continue the renovation and focus on helping people find purpose in their faith, and helping the community.”