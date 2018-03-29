5 of the best gin distilleries in Yorkshire

There's no denying that gin has made its claim as the nation's new favourite tipple, giving prosecco and craft beer a good run for their money as top orders at the bar.

And fans of mother's ruin will be pleased to know that Yorkshire is firmly on the map for producing some of the finest gins in the UK, with a host of highly acclaimed distilleries located around the county.

The best gin distilleries from across Yorkshire.

Here are five of the best gin distilleries in Yorkshire - some of which you can visit or just enjoy from the comfort of your own home.

Masons Yorkshire Gin

Launched in 2013 on International Gin Day, Masons Yorkshire Gin has become one of the best loved brands in the region.

Known for its distinctive flavour, the gin is crafted using a traditional slow distillation method, combining Yorkshire water and a selection of botanicals in their copper alembic stills affectionately knwn as Steve and Leftie.

Since launching with their original gin the brand has grown to expand its range, bringing in unusual flavours including lavender, tea and peppered pear.

Rarebird Distillery

Located in Malton, Rare Bird Distillery is the concept of couple Matt and Elizabeth Stewart who together created the luxurious London Dry Gin.

Distilled with 11 different botanicals, from green pepper to rosemary, the carefully selected flavours were brewed in their copper still named Florence to create a distinctive, smooth tasting gin, which can be enjoyed neat or with a tonic.

The distillery in Talbot Yard is open to the public to visit and boasts its very own gin school, where visitors can create their own bespoke gin.

Leeds Gin

As the name suggests, this hand-crafted gin is distilled and bottled in Leeds and while the first batch was only produced in March 2016, the small brand has proved a successful hit.

The gin incorporates some of Leeds and Yorkshire's finest botanical ingredients, including Yorkshire's famous forced rhubarb, juniper berries, coriander and ginger, the brand prides itself on being as locally sourced as possible.

Whittaker's Gin

Established by husband and wife team Toby and Jane Whittaker, this popular gin brand is proudly brewed in the heart of Nidderdale in North Yorkshire.

The gins are distilled using local natural spring water and hand picked botanicals, including whortleberries, hawthorne berries and Yorkshire thyme, with an aim to create flavours which reflect the Yorkshire countryside in a bottle.

A brand of gin which is truly Yorkshire and proud, and with an array of different flavours to choose from, a bottle of Whittaker's makes a great addition to your spirit collection.

Spirit of Harrogate

While it may not be a distillery, this Harrogate store is home to more than 80 different spirits, including Slingsby Gin which hails from the region.

Here customers can not only stock up on a variety of tipples, the store also offers visitors the chance to enjoy three private tasting experiences, which include canapes and a range of specially developed drinks.

It is a unique opportunity for gin enthusiasts to sample new flavours in a private setting and perhaps discover a new favourite tipple along the way.