2,000 people take part in peace procession

More than 2,000 people from Mosques in Batley, Heckmondwike and the Spen Valley turned out for this year’s annual EID-Milad peace procession held in Dewsbury.

Children and parents, along with elderly members from the area’s Sufi-Muslim communities, came out in their hundreds during what is an Islamic holy month of festivities taking place at the moment across the globe.

Senior Muslim Scholar Mufti Shaiykh Allama Moalana Noor-Ul-Arifin leads the procession across the bridge above Dewsbury Railway Station.

Free packets of samosas and cartons filled with biryani rice were also handed out by the procession’s organisers to pedestrians and passing drivers as a gesture of good-will.

Speaking to the participants about this year’s EID-Milad Procession, senior Muslim Scholar, Mufti Shaiykh Allama

Moalana Noor-Ul-Arifin said; “This is not a political march. It is a peace procession of love organised in a world crying out for harmony.”

Zain Yasin, 16, proudly holds his green Sufi-Muslim flag during the procession.

A long line of worshippers make their way across the bridge at Dewsbury.

