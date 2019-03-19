130 visit mobile dentist clinics

More than 130 people who are not registered with an NHS dentist received free check-ups and treatment when a mobile dental unit visited Dewsbury.

The dental charity Dentaid ran four clinics for people who were finding it difficult to access dental provision.

Base: The mobile dental unit at Thornhill Lees community centre.

Volunteer dental professionals and foundation dentists provided treatments including fillings, extractions, dental screening and scale and polish.

The clinics took place at Dewsbury Moor Children’s Centre and Thornhill Lees Community Centre.

The team, which included volunteers from Thornhill Dental Surgery in Dewsbury, extracted 26 painful teeth and completed 24 fillings in addition to giving oral cancer screening and dental health advice.

Over the four days, 135 people visited the clinics to seek dental treatment.

The clinics were funded by Kirklees Council which is working with Dentaid to help more people to access basic dental care due to pressure on NHS provision.

They were proposed and supported by the Dewsbury councillors at Kirklees Council after last year’s success. Funding for the initiative came from the Dewsbury and the Mirfield New Homes Bonus.

Cllr Musarrat Khan, Kirklees Council Cabinet member for Health and Social Care, said: “These clinics form part of our commitment to boosting the health of local people and it’s fantastic that local councillors have made this investment.

“Many across our communities are not registered with a dentist, so the clinics are vitally important in providing treatment and advice. Dentaid carries out valuable work and we are pleased to be working in partnership with them to offer support to Kirklees residents.”