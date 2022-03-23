Watch Kirklees residents share their moving stories on Covid Memoial Day

Today, March 23, Kirklees joins the rest of the country to remember those we have lost to Covid-19, reflect on the sacrifices we have all made, thank the heroes of the pandemic and celebrate the togetherness we have shown throughout.

To mark Covid Memorial Day, also known as the National Day of Reflection, two years since the start of the first UK lockdown, the council has worked with residents across the whole borough to create a video entitled “Our Covid-19 journey: People of Kirklees”.

The video is just one way that Covid Memorial Day will be respected, and features residents from across Kirklees who share their experiences, struggles and emotions as they reflect on the pandemic and its impact on them.

NHS nurses as they wait for the next patient at a drive through Coronavirus testing site on March 12, 2020.

Kirklees Council also invited all primary schools in the district to design a Covid Memorial Day flag.

The winning entry, designed by Bethany Cookson, from Moorlands Primary School in Huddersfield, is today flying proudly over all Kirklees town halls in Huddersfield, Dewsbury, Cleckheaton and Batley.

Councillor Shabir Pandor, Leader of Kirklees Council, said: “If there’s one positive to take from the last two years, it’s the togetherness shown by everyone across Kirklees to get through what has been such a challenging and difficult time in our lives.

“It’s so important that we acknowledge what we have been through together each year and remember those we have lost.

“The pandemic has impacted everyone in some way and that’s why we wanted to mark it by sharing real stories, from real people from Kirklees.

“I urge everyone to watch our video as we all come together to reflect on a time in all of our lives where we pulled together.”