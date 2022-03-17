Walk for Women celebrates inspirational females who have shaped our lives

The event was open to all and celebrated the inspirational women who have helped shape our lives.

The event took place on Saturday, March 12, starting in front of the former Dewsbury Museum, on Heckmondwike Road, at 1.30pm. The women then walked together to Crow Nest Park.

After the walk people then stayed for a bring your own picnic at the park, where they shared stories and met new friends.

Everyone who attended walked together from Dewsbury Museum to Crow Nest Park.

The walk was organised by The Women Together group, which was formed following on from International Women’s Day 2021.

The group is a women’s network open to all women from any background and is all about new friendships, connections, chatting with like-minded women about issues and matters that are important to women, as well as celebrating events throughout the year such as International Women’s Day and Inter Faith Week.

Councillor Carole Pattison, Kirklees Council’s cabinet member for learning, aspiration and communities, said: “Women, men and children came together for an uplifting walk around Crow Nest Park for the ‘Break the Bias: Walk for Women’ event at the weekend in celebration of International Women’s Day.

“Some participants wore brightly coloured sashes that highlighted inspirational women which were admired by onlookers and sparked conversations.

“Many people stayed afterwards to enjoy the park’s surroundings with a picnic and continued to share stories that both celebrated women’s achievements and also brought people closer together through shared experiences, fun and laughter.

“Thank you to everyone who helped to make it such a great event. Lots of new friendships were made on the day and I hope we can build on this success to continue bringing our communities closer together through greater understanding and compassion, and celebrate future International Women’s Days.”

Some of the women who attended the walk wore sashes, which they designed themselves at an activity session at Ravensthorpe Community Centre earlier last week.

While creating the sashes, the women chatted about those who have inspired them throughout their lives and decorated the sashes with these names.