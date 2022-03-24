Volunteers organise Easter egg hunt for children in Liversedge

From the left, Debs Thornley, Melonie Pearson, Colin Hardy and Tina Hardy.

Due to Covid-19 the volunteers felt that the children of Liversedge had not had anything to look forward to in the last two years.

After an amazing response to the idea, they have decided to organise an Easter Egg Hunt at Liversedge Cemetery on April 16.

Tina Hardy, volunteer and organiser of the event, said: “Melonie Pearson, one of our fantastic supporters, offered to dress up as the Easter bunny if we were planning on doing anything for Easter.

Tina Hardy collecting donated Easter eggs from Sharon Kingswood at Asda Dewsbury.

“I said I hadn’t thought about it, but wouldn’t it be amazing for the children of our community after the last two years of not being able to do anything.

“I put some details out on Facebook to see what interest we had and so many people thought it was a great idea.

Asda Dewsbury, Tesco Cleckheaton and Londis Liversedge have all generously donated Easter eggs for the event.

Tina added: “Without their kind donations this event wouldn’t be possible.

Tina Hardy collecting donations from Tesco, Cleckheaton.

“It’s lovely that our community is coming together for the children to make it special after the terrible two years we’ve had.”

Melonie, a volunteer at the Friends of Liversedge Cemetery group, suffers from CPOD asthma and struggles to move around, but says “there is not a lot I can do now, but I can make the children happy”.

Melonie has volunteered to dress up as the Easter Bunny on the day to bring the children “joy”.

She added: “I know from when I was little I always looked forward to Easter - although I never actually saw the Easter Bunny.

“Even if only one child turns up, hopefully there will be more, but it is something in life that I can do.

“I can stand there in my rabbit suit and wave to the children, who will hopefully get some pleasure out of it.

“I have received a lot of support physically and emotionally from the group - this is my way of giving something back.

“Although, I do feel I have the easy bit, I just have to stand there in a rabbit suit, Tina is absolutely phenomenal, she really is.

“Tina has put so much work into this.

“Also, to the people and shops who have donated eggs, we are extremely grateful to them.

“I am also grateful to any parents and children who come and join us on the day.”

There will be 12 Easter eggs to find at the event, with prizes and a medal for the winner.