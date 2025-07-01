The shows are taking place across three major UK cities - London, Manchester and Birmingham | Human Appeal

A UK leading humanitarian charity is excited to announce its first ever summertime Comedy Tour that will feature stars, Omar Regan, Ali Official and Aatif Nawaz.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes following the success of the charity’s, Human Appeal, annual winter Comedy Tours.

The event reaches every corner of the UK at large capacity venues and the charity are looking for a much more personal audience experience.

Taking place across three major UK cities - London, Manchester and Birmingham - Human Appeal’s summer Comedy Tour will feature some of the biggest name in the international comedy circuit.

This includes American actor and comic Omar Regan, who appeared in Hollywood films Rush Hour 2, American Sharia, and Five Thirteen.

It will also feature Ali Official, writer and comic best known for BBC Three show Muzlamic and for presenting the BBC 3 film Being British Bangladeshi, as well as Aatif Nawaz, who is a writer and star of BBC Three comedy Muzlamic - and joins the Comedy Tour for the 9th year running.

Announcing the news, Razwan Faraz, UK Director of Fundraising at Human Appeal, adds: “Our annual winter Comedy Tour has just celebrated its 10th anniversary, and following its success spreading festive cheer year on year, we felt it was time to expand our much-loved event.

“This is the first time we are bringing the Comedy Tour to smaller venues for much more intimate shows, during the summer months and bring comedy cheer all year round.”

Proceeds of the ticket sales for the summer Comedy Tour will support the charity's Gaza Emergency Appeal.

Human Appeal is a fully independent British humanitarian charity based in Manchester, UK - and Its purpose is to save and transform lives through emergency aid response and sustainable development programmes at home and abroad across 25 countries worldwide.

Tickets are available to purchase here .

Ticket Information

Early bird tickets are available from June 13 2025 at just £7.

Standard tickets will go sale on July 13 at £10.

Further ticket information, including ticket bundles and VIP packages can be found here .

Show dates

20th August, London: Coliseum Suite, 300-310 High Road, Ilford, IG1 1QW

21st August, Manchester: Vermilion, Lord N St, Hulme Hall Ln, Manchester M40 8AD

22nd August, Birmingham: The Eastside Rooms, Woodcock Street, Birmingham, B7 4BL

This article is produced by SWNS based on content distributed by GlobeNewswire.