Thought for the Week with Tim Overend

Happiness or contentment? Photo: AdobeStock

Tim Overend writes: While most of us are trying to better our lives in many ways, always seeking the dream, this is a man who is totally satisfied with

everything in his life.

Wilf Davies is a Welsh farmer, a lone shepherd, with a love of the world which surrounds him.

He has eaten the same food for dinner every day for ten years and has never left the place in which he grew up.

This man, who cares for his 72 sheep, says that no amount of money would make him wish to change anything.

Happiness has become something we seek but rarely find.

No doubt many people will think that Wilf Davies has not experienced all the joys of life that we are told we need – a big house, a car, plenty of money, foreign holidays, eating out, and so how can he know that what he has is real happiness?

But what Wilf has, that many people would like, but are unable to find, is contentment with what they already have.

I have no doubt that Wilf is aware of what the world says it has to offer.

He just happens to be a person who is content with the simple things in life.

It’s not a life for everyone, but it should make us question why most of us are still not satisfied with what we have.