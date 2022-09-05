Thought for the Week

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

we need to look after, not just the earth, but also the people on the earth. Photo: AdobeStock

By Liz Exley, Dewsbury Baptist Church: We are being warned by scientists worldwide that if mankind doesn’t change its way of living the world will not survive.

Some people believe this and are trying desperately to change the way they live.

Others dismiss the idea as scaremongering.

The very first verse in the Bible says, “In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth.”

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Further on in the book of Isaiah the prophet we read, “The Lord says let my people return to me. I live in a high and holy place but I also live with my people. I will lead them and help them.”

These words made me think. Yes we do need to look after the earth but perhaps “climate change” has another meaning as well.

Does our relationship with God need to change?

He has promised to look after us and as His followers we need to look after, not just the earth, but also the people on the earth, wherever they are.

There are so many serious situations in our world today.

In Britain, many people are having to decide whether to eat and feed their families or heat their homes over winter.

We all know about the situation in Ukraine and the war and poverty in other parts of the world.

It all seems overwhelming and we don’t know how to help.

To me this is where God’s promise comes in.

We need to pray for guidance and be prepared to follow God’s prompting which will come in answer to our prayers.

Psalm 77 says, “I cry aloud to the Lord and He hears me.”

Now is the time for all of us to cry out in prayer to God and ask for His guidance and help knowing He will respond.

Perhaps we need to change as well as “the climate.”