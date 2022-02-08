Teen who feared she may never walk again makes final of model contest

Holly was diagnosed with hypermobility at just 12 years old.

As a child Holly was very active, participating in dancing and gymnastics. But a sudden growth spurt left joints in her legs weakened, causing her to need operations on both limbs.

However, Holly’s second surgery on her right leg left her in a wheelchair and fearing she would never walk again.

After months of rehabilitation Holly relearnt how to walk, enabling her to walk down her first catwalk in October last year.

Holly said: “Walking down a catwalk for the first time felt really overwhelming, but in a good way.

“When I was walking down the catwalk all I could think about was everything I have achieved and overcome in the past few years - I got quite emotional.

“I had a few setbacks on the way but I managed to get there in the end.

“There were some days and weeks where it was hard and I couldn't push myself, but I worked a lot on mindset, setting goals, and targets and trying to stay positive throughout the whole situation.

“I couldn't control what was happening to me, which is one of the best things I learnt. I just tried to find the positive aspects of the situation.”

As well as achieving her goal of walking down a catwalk, Holly has also made the finals of the Miss Teen Great Britain Pageant 2022. Holly has been selected along with 82 other girls in her age category of 16-19 years.

She said: “It's surreal that I have made the finals of Miss Teen Great Britain 2022. I was one of the last people to get told and I was seeing everyone that had been chosen so far, so I was preparing myself for the fact that I didn't make the final.

Holly walked down her first catwalk in October last year.

“But then I was in the car going to one of my acting classes and my mum surprised me with the news. It was a massive shock.

“I told everyone that day and called all my family, it was a really big moment for me.”

Holly’s mum, Emma Whaling, said: “I am immensely proud of Holly.

“We didn’t think after the second surgery that she would recover as well as she has done and obviously we were very worried about her at the time.

“Holly had a lot of setbacks to get her to where she is now but she has stayed so strong throughout the whole process.

“I am just amazed at everything she has done.”

Holly already has her dress ready for the finals, which is from Afterdark, a dress company based in Cleckheaton. The company also contributed towards the cost of the dress.

Emma would like to give a special thanks to Natalie Carr, from Afterdark, and said: “Natalie has been really helpful in finding the dress for Holly and gave great advice on what looked good for the pageant.”

Natalie said: “I am pleased I was able to help Holly with her amazing journey. I am proud of her achievements and happy to help her on her new venture.

“I wish her every success in the future.”

The final of the Miss Teen Great Britain Pageant 2022 will be held between October 17 and 18 in Chorley.