Roberttown tractor pull keeps the momentum going for Beau’s campaign

The event, which took place on Saturday, involved 20 teams pulling a tractor in ten minute intervals in aid of the Get Beau to Sloan campaign.

Although Beau’s target was achieved in February, money is still being raised through Solving Kids Cancer, to help other children with neuroblastoma get the treatment they need.

The Star decided to host the fundraising event to keep the momentum going for the campaign.

The idea for the tractor pull came from the narrative of “let’s keep pulling together”, but also to show the grit and determination needed from both Beau and the community to raise the money needed.

Lucy Rogers, organiser, said: “The sun shone for us on Saturday and what a day we had.

“Crowds gathered early for the 12.30pm start and the first team, Penistone Young Farmers, set the bar with their time of 25 seconds, followed by Mirfield firefighters.

“Then the teams kept on coming with the T3 Farm Challenge put in the next two, followed by local lads and lasses.

“Even our MP Kim Leadbeater and her police team took a turn.

“Team ‘Tillin and Chillin’ were in the lead until Pulling Power took us under the 21 seconds mark.

“Then team Farmergeddon took us sub 20 seconds with their time of 19.46 seconds.

“We all nervously watched as the powerhouses from Roy Ellam’s Gym took to the rope and the Ellam’s Executors took third place with 20.75 seconds.

“In the end, the crowds went wild and cheered all day as they watched their friends and family take part.

“Spectators commented how lovely it was to be together and watch groups work together to achieve.

“They ate beef burgers from the BBQ and drank with their new friends in the sun - a real community event.”

The team crowned the Roberttown tractor pulling champions 2022 was Farmergeddon with their incredible time of 19.46 seconds.

The pub has not got a final tally of how much was raised on the day because sponsorship is still coming in, but to date it has already raised £3,000 from the event.

If you have been inspired by the event or would like to donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Tractorpullroberttown

