Andrew Jordan (left) and Simon Robinson who have promoted a 'Teenage Night' for 14 to 17 year olds at the Frontier, Batley, serve up non-alcoholic drinks on the opening night to Natailie Fuller of Earlsheaton and (right) Aimee Ellis of Dewsbury. 2005.

PICTURE GALLERY: Folk from the Dewsbury and Batley area who made the news between 2004-2010

Can you spot anyone you know?

By Jane Chippindale
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 12:57 pm
Updated Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 12:58 pm

A look back at life in Kirklees between 2004-2010.

1. 2004

Earlsheaton Technical College head teacher, Paul Levey and Stuart Irving, head of the PTA with students Tim Gregory, Sonia Dharni and Rachael Mellor.

2. 2004

GCSE results at Earlsheaton High School. Pictured, star pupil Victoria Lumb, left, and head girl, Hannah Leatherday, with their results.

3. 2007

Pictured after receiving their GCSE results at Earlsheaton Technology College are Jonathan Cordingley, Scott Harris and Chris Reece.

4. 2004

Leanne McGuire and Becky Norman in the Japanese garden built by pupils at Earlsheaton High School.

