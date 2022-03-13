PICTURE GALLERY: Folk from the Dewsbury and Batley area who made the news between 1994-2004

A look back at life in Kirklees between 1994-2004.
Saville Town Bowling Club snooker team finalists in the Ossett Snooker League Champion of Champions event at Earlsheaton Conservative Club. From left, Mick Halstead, Geoff Oddy, Tony Gibson, Steve Binns and Andy Quinn. 1998
Earlsheaton Technical College head teacher, Paul Levey and Stuart Irving, head of the PTA with students Tim Gregory, Sonia Dharni and Rachael Mellor. 2004.
Pupils queue for lunch in the newly designed canteen at Earlsheaton High School, 2001.
Batley WMC snooker team finalists in the Ossett Snooker League Champion of Champions event at Earlsheaton Conservative Club. From the left, Chris Mitchell, Brian Armitage, Ken Harper, Steve Sharp and Phil Wilkinson. 1998