Paloma Faith appointed musical director for crucial fundraising event

Caudwell Children is excited to announce that award-winning singer-songwriter Paloma Faith will serve as musical director for The Butterfly Ball 2025 this June.

Hosted at the Dorchester Hotel in London, The Butterfly Ball is one of the most iconic fundraising events of the year - and brings together an exclusive guest list of celebrities, philanthropists, and business leaders to support Caudwell Children, a charity dedicated to transforming the lives of disabled and autistic children and their families.

The event seeks to raise vital funds to provide life-changing support and services, including mobility aids, sensory equipment, autism assessments/autism services and other essential resources for children with disabilities.

In addition to a spectacular evening of music and entertainment, guests will enjoy fine dining, luxury auctions, and a truly immersive experience in one of London’s most prestigious settings.

Reacting to her new role, Paloma Faith said: “I’m honoured to be joining Caudwell Children as Musical Director for this incredible event.

“I believe music has the power to change lives and I’m so excited to be a part of this special evening that will raise funds for such an important cause.

“Can’t wait to see you all there!”

Paloma Faith is an award-winning singer, songwriter, actor, best-selling author, TV personality and podcast host - amongst other incredible achievements.

She has been releasing platinum-selling albums since her 2009 debut, ‘Do You Want The Truth Or Something Beautiful?’, and most recently her sixth studio album, ‘The Glorification of Sadness’.

The star will bring her wealth of musical talent, passion for the arts, and philanthropic spirit to this highly anticipated gala.

As Musical Director, she will curate a night of extraordinary performances, ensuring that the event will be a highlight of the summer social calendar.

John Caudwell, founder of Caudwell Children, said: “Since its inception, The Butterfly Ball has made a significant impact on the lives of children up and down the country.

“The fundraiser started off in my Staffordshire home and in 2007 moved to London as it got bigger each year.

“Having the incredible talent of Paloma Faith as our Musical Director celebrating our 25th year means such a lot to me personally, but I know it will have a huge impact on the night and beyond.”