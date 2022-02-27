Managers leave junior football club with a ‘heavy heart’ after 18 years

Tina and Colin took over Cleckheaton Sporting Juniors 18 years ago after coaching there for 12 months.

Tina and Colin took over Cleckheaton Sporting Juniors 18 years ago after coaching there for 12 months and have been instrumental in the running of the club but, after considerable thought, have decided to step back.

Tina said: “As a couple myself and Colin can give more time to each other and our family.

“Our daughter currently plays in a girls football team at Brighouse Juniors, and this will give us both time to watch her instead of just one parent attending.

Players from Cleckheaton Sporting juniors.

“We have always been about family; any child can play football.

“Nothing is more important than watching the kids build confidence, develop, play, smile and make new friends.

“Some of the boys and girls we coach may not grow to be professional footballers, but they will grow to be men and women.

“The way we have coached football to them will shape or at least influence the adults they become.”

Tina explained how herself and Colin have both experienced “immense personal satisfaction” over the years as they have witnessed so many players “grow with confidence” during the last 15 years.

Tina added: “We’ve made many friends over the years within the Huddersfield Junior League and I’m sure our paths will cross in the future.

“We wish you all good luck for the future.”

Clive Barrett is one of the many people who has praised the work Tina and Colin have done over the years.

Clive coached at Cleckheaton Sporting Juniors for nine years until 2019, after his own boys attended the club aged eight years old.

Clive said: “They have been the heart of Cleckheaton Sporting Football Club and then Liversedge, and were instrumental in setting up the junior football club.

“They have seen it through right from the beginning up to now, even when their own children haven't been playing - they still continued to be heavily involved with the club.

“They set the club up for children that wanted to come and have fun. That was the ethos at Cleckheaton - come and play, have fun and make new friends no matter what standard of player you are, you’re welcome at Cleckheaton.

“My boys went there when they were eight years old and I can vouch for what they have done for not just my children but many children in the Spen Valley.

“A lot of people will miss them and miss them being involved with the club. Although I do think it's the right time for them to take a back step now and let somebody else carry it on.”

Many other people who are involved in the club have also left comments of thanks to both Tina and Colin. Messages include:

“﻿Both of you will be missed. Thank you for everything.”

“Wishing you all the best. Thank you for everything you have done for the team - you will be missed.”

“This must have been a very difficult decision. Thank you both for all the effort and time you have given to the teams over many years. It is much appreciated and I wish you well in the future.”