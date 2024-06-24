Life on Tapp: There was a time when going to Glasto was all I wanted to do

There was a time when going to Glasto was all I wanted to do - it was at the very top of my bucket list, before bucket lists became a thing. Photo: Getty Images

​​Unless you’re currently on a self-imposed news blackout – you’d be well within your rights if you are – you’ll be fully aware that we are in Glastonbury week.

Blaise Tapp writes: It’s that time of year again when swathes of farmland in the West Country are transformed into the centre of the cultural universe with 200,000 music lovers having a lovely time, getting up to goodness knows what.

Some of the biggest acts in the world, along with loads of artists and bands most of us have never heard of take to the various stages and are beamed into living rooms everywhere, reminding millions of us what we’re missing out on.

The world's most famous festival is my near-annual reminder that my bucket list - the things I have always wanted to do before I either take my last breath or end up wearing tartan slippers and becoming addicted to daytime television – remains stubbornly unfulfilled.Full disclosure: it's highly unlikely that I will ever get to Glastonbury, largely due to my ineptitude when it comes to erecting a tent and also because I’m getting to the stage in life where I don’t always have the luxury of being able to queue for the ‘facilities’.However, there was a time when going to Glasto was all I wanted to do – it was at the very top of my bucket list, before bucket lists became a thing.

However, priorities change and we focus all our efforts on living our lives, regardless of how mundane it might be at times.When you're engaged in an endless cycle of school and club runs, filling and emptying lunch boxes – not to mention attempting to keep up with the washing – worrying about a list of life goals isn't really on one's radar.

Perhaps it should be as, after all, we are entitled to a bit of fun now and again.

Of the things that were on my list only two – watching my team win an FA Cup at Wembley and taking part in the Popmaster radio quiz – have been chalked off and neither of those required a great deal of effort.