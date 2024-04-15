Life on Tapp: I’d rather be comfortable than trendy and down with the kids

There have been occasions that I've quite fancied an anorak I've seen on Liam Gallagher - he is older than me after all - but I'm soon reminded by loved ones that I don't do cool. Getty Images

Blaise Tapp writes: The situation in the Middle East is arguably as volatile as it has been for a generation, while at home, his party’s prospects for the looming general election are far from rosy, which would be quite enough for any prime minister anywhere, thank you very much.

However, on top of his bulging inbox, he now has to deal with the accusation that he is personally responsible for making an iconic piece of footwear uncool overnight.Last week, our PM was snapped giving an interview while wearing a pair of the hitherto ultra-cool Adidas Samba trainers.

Unfortunately, for everyone who owns a pair, he was also wearing a white shirt and blue chino trousers – which, as is now customary for him, were half way up his legs.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cue, internet meltdown with some Adidas owners vowing to sell their prized Sambas, which were once the uniform of cutting edge musicians and anyone who could be considered a 'cool cat'.

Most Popular

Left with very little choice considering the scale of his crimes against fashion, he offered a 'fulsome' apology to the 'Samba community', while making the point that he was a longtime devotee of the brand's footwear.This is yet another example of why anyone who does politics should never, ever do trendy but it should also be a lesson to anyone who has to take vitamins with their bran-led breakfast not to dress like they did in their twenties.As somebody who has never pretended to be down with the kids, I don't really give too much thought to what I wear but I'm self aware enough to know what might look good on a chap a couple of decades my junior would look tragic on me.

I've never actually owned a pair of Sambas due to the fact that I can't squeeze my extra-wide caveman trotters into a pair.I do have a preferred brand that I wear but I won't name it for fear of ruining its street cred.