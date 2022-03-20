Kirklees charity announces three year strategy and launch of brand-new website

The event was held at the Brian Jackson House in Huddersfield.

Established in 1974, and looking towards its 50th anniversary, this is an exciting stage in YCC’s history.

It will bring focus to the services it delivers to improve lives and inspire change in vulnerable and disadvantaged children, young people and their families across Kirklees and the surrounding areas.

The event, which took place at Brian Jackson House in Huddersfield, saw 50 people from across the YCC team, external partners and supporters come together to celebrate the plans.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Farmer, CEO, said: “It was great to get together to share plans that will shape the future of the charity over the next three years.

“It was also the launch of our brand-new website, and thanks must go to Martin Port (BigChange) and Dan Todd (Proactive Code) who have enabled us to complete this project.”

Together with partners, YCC’s mission is to deliver the best possible outcomes through four interwoven strands of activity – providing education services and facilities, building healthy relationships, promoting health and well-being, and improving employability skills.