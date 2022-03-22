Kim Leadbeater MP supports launch of rainbow call companions

A national charity is launching a free telephone be-friending service for older LGBT+ people who are especially vulnerable to loneliness, given decades of stigma and discrimination.

Re-engage, a charity dedicated to combating loneliness and social isolation in those aged 75 and over, hopes its new rainbow call companions, launched on March 14, will create a safe environment where people feel comfortable having open conversations.

The service is specifically for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender + people aged 75 and over who would like to speak to someone who’s also LGBT+.

The same volunteer will phone each week to provide much needed friendship and conversation.

The service has been backed by Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater.

Ms Leadbeater said: “I am very pleased to support Re-engage’s launch of their befriending service for LGBT+ people over the age of 75.

“If you know someone who might be able to make use of this service or want to volunteer, then please do visit their website or social media channels.”

With the charity’s commitment to reaching a more diverse population of older people, it conducted interviews and an online survey to carry out research to better understand how it could provide services to older LGBT + people based on their specific needs.

Research shows that as an older LGBT+ person, you are more likely to live alone, be single and less likely to see your biological family regularly.

You are also less likely to have intergenerational relationships and children, which can often lead to your ”family of choice” dwindling or increasingly unable to support you as you age together.

Re-engage CEO, Meryl Davies, said: “I’m delighted that Kim has given us this support for the launch of rainbow call companions.

“She’s a great advocate for the LGBT+ community and has long been a vocal supporter of the need to tackle loneliness.

“Many older LGBT+ people have suffered a lifetime of discrimination and stigma which can lead to high levels of stress and a strong sense of isolation.

“All too often isolation is seen by older LGBT+ people as the price they have had to pay for their sexuality.

“Our rainbow call companions service is an important milestone in this amazing charity’s commitment to reaching deep into communities and finding the older people who really need us.”

Celebrities, including Sue Perkins, Miriam Margolyes and author Ali Smith are also backing the much-needed scheme to help older LGBT+ people feel valued and free to be open about their identities.

Julian, from Southsea, who has signed up to become a rainbow call companion volunteer, said: “Much progress has been made in attitudes towards sexuality and gender identity, but many older LGBT+ people continue to live a life behind closed doors. It was a very different time back then.

“I am thrilled to be part of rainbow call companions.

“It’s a two-way street and I’m looking forward to sharing stories, listening, learning, supporting and building up a rapport with someone who may have no support network or safe place where they can be themselves.”