Kim Leadbeater backs Beau campaign to help other child cancer patients

Kim Leadbeater, Gail Jackson and Nick Bird, at Westminster on Tuesday, March 8.

The campaign to raise £317,000 for five-year old Beau from Roberttown to go to New York reached its target last month after her mum, Shirley Hepworth, appeared on national and regional TV and radio.

Beau is due to receive an experimental and promising vaccine treatment and Shirley has promised that any extra funds raised will go towards helping other childhood cancer patients through the charity Solving Kids Cancer.

Ms Leadbeater said: “Neuroblastoma can be a devastating disease. Fortunately high risk neuroblastoma that Beau is so bravely battling is relatively rare.

“But for every family facing a diagnosis it is an enormous strain and they should not have to face it alone.

“Solving Kids Cancer have been doing vitally important work in this field but there is much more to be done to help secure the funding and clinical support for a UK-led vaccine trial.

“We must all hope that in the future young children like Beau don’t have to go abroad for help.

“It will be a long road but I hope to make progress with an all-party approach at Westminster.”

At a meeting with the charity’s CEO and chair of trustees, Gail Jackson and Nick Bird, at Westminster on Tuesday, March 8, Ms Leadbeater promised to use her parliamentary role to support the call for an international vaccine trial led by the UK.

Gail said: ‘We were delighted and honoured to meet with Kim Leadbeater MP who has shown such an interest and commitment to addressing the needs of children facing a neuroblastoma diagnosis here in the UK.

“We are looking forward to working with Kim to develop a cross-party broader strategy alongside experts and parent advocates to consider how to bring more innovative therapies to the UK.

“We’re grateful to Kim and her team for helping to establish such a momentous opportunity for real system change within paediatric cancer research.’”

Beau’s mum Shirley has spoken of how she is “humbled” by the response of the community.

She said: “Without the support we have received this campaign would have been nothing.

“You have all got Beau to Sloan and have given my beautiful little girl the opportunity to receive the life-saving treatment she so desperately needs - thank you.”

Fundraisers still to come in support of Beau’s campaign include:

March 12: DJ night at Dewsbury Sports Club, Blues for Beau at Roberttown Working Men’s Club.

March 15: Ladies’ Night at Liversedge Cricket Club.

March 19: Sponsored motorbike ride from Route 62 Liversedge to Whitby, Thirteen mile walk from Leed United to Huddersfield Town.

March 20: The Great RainBEAU Bake Off, Liversedge Cricket Club.

March 26: Bobtown Tractor Pull at The Star, Roberttown; Charity Horse Ride, Bradshaw, Queensbury; and Midnight Walk around Roberttown.

March 27: Mothers’ Day Afternoon Tea, Hub 26, Cleckheaton.

March 31: Black tie dinner and auction, The Coach House, Lindley.

April 3: Charity Golf Day at The Manor, Leeds.

April 23: Beau’s Ball at the Centenary, Leeds United FC.