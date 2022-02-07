Jo Cox charity run returns to Oakwell Hall this summer

The Run for Jo will be held on Sunday, June 26 at Oakwell Hall, Birstall.

The run is a great way for the local community to come together and remember Jo Cox, as Batley and Spen mark the sixth anniversary of her death.

The Run for Jo and the family fun day, now in its sixth year, will be held on Sunday, June 26 and it returns to Oakwell Hall in Birstall for the first physical run since 2019.

Organisers are hoping that the number of people taking part in the run this year will hit a record high.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is in memory of Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox, who was murdered in 2016.

All entrants will receive a limited edition Run for Jo t-shirt and medal to commemorate the day.

It will be one of the key events of The Great Get Together which will be taking place over the same weekend.

The GMB Union has been unveiled as headline sponsor for the 2022 Run for Jo, in memory of the Batley and Spen MP who was murdered in her constituency in 2016.

Cath Pinder, GMB Union regional president for the Yorkshire and North Derbyshire region, said: “We are so proud to sponsor the Jo Cox charity run. It’s such a fitting way to remember Jo and everything she stood for.

“And like Jo, we believe that by communities coming together in unity they can help create a better world.

“It’s fantastic that the run is back on at Oakwell and we hope that runners and spectators alike flock to Oakwell Hall and make it one of the best community events that Birstall has ever seen.”

Kim Leadbeater, sister of Jo Cox and MP for Batley and Spen, said: “I am delighted that the Run for Jo will take place in real life at Oakwell Hall and Country Park once again.

“The volunteers at More in Common, Batley and Spen have done their usual amazing job of pulling it all together as part of the Jo Cox Foundation’s ‘Great Get Together’ campaign, taking place on Jo’s birthday weekend in June.

“The event was held virtually in 2021 for the second year running with thousands of people taking part locally, across the country and around the world.

“This year it will be fantastic to see people back at Oakwell taking part in person, as well as being able to join in wherever they are in a new virtual 10k for those who live further afield.

“My family is incredibly grateful to everyone for joining in with the Run for Jo to remember her and show the power of physical activity to bring people together.”