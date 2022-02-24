How Batley born and bred grandad helped George discover his passion

George's passion began when he discovered his grandad's grave in Morley.

George Hall, 17, developed an interest in family history and the heritage of the local area after researching the life of his grandfather Richard Hall, from Batley.

Richard was born in 1944 at Staincliffe Hospital, Dewsbury, and the family lived at 38 Commonside, Hanging Heaton, in a row of houses that still stand today.

Richard lived in Batley his entire life and worked in a variety of textile mills in the town as a fitter or occasionally a maintenance man.

Richard took his own life in 1982, meaning George never had the chance to meet him.

With a desire to find out more about Richard's life, George has dedicated his time since March 2020 researching both family and local history.

George said: “I became interested in family history, mainly because I didn't know anything about my grandfather.

“I started to research the family history and the first thing that popped up was a picture of my grandad's grave, which is up at Morley.

George joined the Friends of Liversedge Cemetery group in July 2020 and has been a volunteer there since.

“From that point onwards I was hooked on finding not just his story but also the rest of the Hall’s family history too.”

George discovered that his family connection to Batley and the surrounding area was very strong, and can be traced back more than 500 years.

After researching his family history, George was introduced to local history and the maintenance of cemeteries.

All proceeds from George's book will be donated to the Commonwealth War Grave Foundation.

Tina Hardy, founder of the Friends of Liversedge Cemetery, said: “We are all so very proud of George. He is very hard working and wants the cemetery looking lovely, like we all do.

“We held Remembrance Day again at our cemetery last year and I asked George if he would like to write something on one of our soldiers as he was doing his book at the time too. He did and presented it well - an emotional day for all.

“George, having already written several pieces on his great-grandparents, decided he felt he wanted to write about the lives of some of our WW1 soldiers.

“He wanted to put the money from the book towards something for the cemetery, however we all felt it would be lovely for him to purchase something personal.

“We wish him all the very best for what the future holds for him - he will go far, I’m sure.”

George has now announced that he has written his first book, “Liversedge’s Finest: The Story of Liversedge Cemetery’s First World War Soldiers”.

George said: “The book links back to my connection with the Friends of Liversedge Cemetery and my grandad's grandma, who is buried at the cemetery.

“As part of my EPQ project at college, I wanted to write a local or family history based book.

“After some thought in July 2021, I decided to undertake researching all of the soldiers at the cemetery.

“I researched their lives and family history which I collated together to write the small biographies in the book.

“I am pleased I am able to write these stories and present them to a wider audience - it is my passion to preserve these memories.”

The book costs £5.99 and is available for collection, free delivery locally or posted with an extra charge.

All proceeds from the book will be donated to the Commonwealth War Grave Foundation, to help with the upkeep of the graves.

Pre-orders can be made with George via Facebook or Twitter or you can email George at [email protected]

George has also been invited to speak at the Genealogy Show, where he will tell the story of his Batley born and bred grandfather Richard.

George says he is “looking forward to the opportunity” and added: “I am excited to tell my grandfather's story and of the research that I underwent.

“I also hope it helps others who have lost family members and want to connect with and find family that they didn't know existed.

“I am nervous but it is an exciting opportunity for me.”

George will be speaking at the event on April 2.