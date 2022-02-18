Dewsbury MP welcomes extra funding to help victims of domestic abuse

Mr Eastwood has welcomed the Government money in order to provide vital support services for domestic abuse victims in the district, helping them to recover and rebuild their lives.

The Government is providing £125million to councils across England to make sure that safe accommodation spaces, such as refuges and shelters, can provide victims with vital support services including healthcare, social workers and benefits.

Mr Eastwood said: “Domestic abuse is a horrific crime, and we must do everything we can to help victims recover and rebuild their lives.

“I am pleased the Government is giving additional funding to Kirklees to help local victims of abuse and their children start again – with better services such as healthcare, social workers and benefits.

“Combined with the Conservative Government’s landmark Domestic Abuse Act, we are helping victims escape their abusers and making sure that perpetrators feel the full force of the law.”

Interpreters, immigration advice, drug or alcohol support and other specialist services will also be funded and made available so that anyone who flees their home gets the help they need.

The funding Kirklees will receive from the Government will help it to increase the support it can offer domestic abuse victims, while allowing it to choose how the funding is spent to match local priorities and benefit those in need.

Safeguarding Minister Rachel Maclean said: “Home is not the safe place it should be for domestic abuse victims and their families.

“The extra support provided today will provide a vital lifeline for victims as they try and rebuild their lives positively while feeling supported and protected.

“These are important changes that sit alongside the new measures in the police, crime, sentencing and courts bill which will give victims of domestic abuse longer to report offences to the police, so that abusers do not evade justice.”

The Government also announced that it will consult on current housing rules, with the aim of giving victims more choice on where they rebuild their lives.

By removing local connection tests for abuse victims, this could help victims apply to social housing outside their local area, escaping the community their abuser lives in.

Eddie Hughes, Rough Sleeping and Housing Minister, said: “This funding will give victims of domestic abuse and their children across the country the practical and emotional support to recover and rebuild their lives from this terrible crime.

“Through the landmark Domestic Abuse Act, the Government has transformed the response to domestic abuse, helping to prevent offending and make sure victims are protected and supported.