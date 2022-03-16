Dewsbury church opens Ukrainian relief drop-off point
Westborough Methodist Church, Dewsbury, has opened a relief drop-off point to collect essentials to send across to Ukraine.
The drop-off point has opened to collect donations for families and children affected by the conflict in Ukraine.
The drop-off point is open on Wednesday and Friday from 11am-5pm.
The church are looking for the following essential items to be donated :
- Flasks and hot water bottles
- Nappies & wet wipes, including nappies for elderly
- Sanitary products
- Batteries, flashlights and candles
- Warm blankets and sleeping bags
- Painkillers and first aid supplies
- Toiletries and hygiene products ( new )
- Dried and tinned food for humans and pets
- Baby food, formula & baby clothing
- soft toys, crayons and colouring books.
All donations can be dropped off at Westborough Methodist Church, Brunswick Street, Dewsbury, WF13 4ND.