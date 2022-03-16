Dewsbury church opens Ukrainian relief drop-off point

Westborough Methodist Church, Dewsbury, has opened a relief drop-off point to collect essentials to send across to Ukraine.

By Jessica Barton
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 2:00 pm
People looking to flee the conflict in Ukraine wait for trains on the platform at Kyiv station.

The drop-off point has opened to collect donations for families and children affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

The drop-off point is open on Wednesday and Friday from 11am-5pm.

The church are looking for the following essential items to be donated :

- Flasks and hot water bottles

- Nappies & wet wipes, including nappies for elderly

- Sanitary products

- Batteries, flashlights and candles

- Warm blankets and sleeping bags

- Painkillers and first aid supplies

- Toiletries and hygiene products ( new )

- Dried and tinned food for humans and pets

- Baby food, formula & baby clothing

- soft toys, crayons and colouring books.

All donations can be dropped off at Westborough Methodist Church, Brunswick Street, Dewsbury, WF13 4ND.