Dewsbury church opens Ukrainian relief drop-off point

People looking to flee the conflict in Ukraine wait for trains on the platform at Kyiv station.

The drop-off point has opened to collect donations for families and children affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

The drop-off point is open on Wednesday and Friday from 11am-5pm.

The church are looking for the following essential items to be donated :

- Flasks and hot water bottles

- Nappies & wet wipes, including nappies for elderly

- Sanitary products

- Batteries, flashlights and candles

- Warm blankets and sleeping bags

- Painkillers and first aid supplies

- Toiletries and hygiene products ( new )

- Dried and tinned food for humans and pets

- Baby food, formula & baby clothing

- soft toys, crayons and colouring books.