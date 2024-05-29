When it comes to uniform, schools have a responsibility to make sure they are affordable. Photo: AdobeStock

​​The school holidays are about to begin and as a parent I’m already dreading September. School costs can quickly mount up – uniform, transport, trips and probably more I haven’t even thought of yet – I’m really worried I won’t have enough money to cover it all. How will I manage?

By Kirklees Citizens Advice & Law Centre chief executive Nick Whittingham:

School costs can seem overwhelming, but if you’re on a low income your local council might help you with some of the expense, and now is a good time to start planning ahead.

As any parent knows there are a multitude of opportunities and requirements that go hand-in-hand with school and many come with a price tag.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For that reason, there is support available when it comes to paying for school uniforms, trips and essential equipment. Some extra curricular clubs such as music might also have funding available. You can find what your Kirklees council offers on their website at: www.kirklees.gov.uk.

When it comes to uniform, schools have a responsibility to make sure they are affordable. A good starting point is the school website which will have the uniform policy, as well as how to find second-hand items.

Some schools will require branded items, but these must be kept to a minimum in line with government guidance on affordability, available at: www.gov.uk.

If you are worried you still can’t afford the required uniform, you should speak to someone in the school office who might be able to help. There are also local charities such as the Uniform Exchange which can support provision of school uniforms.

In terms of food, children in infant school-reception, year one and year two-automatically get free school meals. If your child is in junior school – years three to six – you can apply for free school meals if you get certain benefits. Again, more information on this can be found on the Kirklees Council website, and we can help you understand the benefits that you’re on.

In some cases, free transport is available. If your child is aged five to 16 your local council might help with free or lower-cost transport if you don’t live near school or your child’s unable to walk there. And for older children in a sixth form or training as an apprentice, there may also be support available. You’ll need to ask your local council if they can help.

Unfortunately, we can’t help with homework, but there is more information on financial support that’s available for school costs and general budgeting advice on the Citizens Advice website – www.citizensadvice.org.uk

If you would like to speak to Kirklees Citizens Advice and Law Centre to get some help with this or any issue you’re facing, call us on 0808 278 7896 (Freephone). You may be coming to us for the first time, but we can help with housing, employment, asylum, debt, benefits and more. See our website at www.kcalc.org.uk for more information, or you can also visit our

Dewsbury Contact Centre for drop-in, face to face advice on Mondays and Tuesdays, 9.30am – 3pm. Further details can be found on our website linked above.