Charity nominated for the Yorkshire Choice Awards 2022

YCC is a regional charity that supports vulnerable and disadvantaged children and young people, and their families, within Kirklees and surrounding areas.

During the pandemic, YCC employees and volunteers went above and beyond to ensure that as many people as possible within communities in Kirklees received emotional, health and well-being support.

During the pandemic and still today, as the effects of Covid-19 are still lingering, children and families have been more in need than ever of the support that YCC provides and the charity has responded, thanks to the dedication of more than 100 staff and 300 volunteers.

Some of the projects that YCC has delivered to support its service users during the pandemic include; the Befriending scheme, the Domestic Abuse Prevention Programme, The Thriving Kirklees department supplied free health and safety support, and The Hopeful Families team supported parents and individuals who lost their source of income due to the pandemic.

The charity's vision is for all young people to have opportunities for a better life, now and in the future.

YCC’s “Community Anchors” also worked across Batley, Birkenshaw and Spen, to educate communities on safety during Covid-19 and promote the uptake of the vaccine to help stop the spread.

Mark Farmer, YCC CEO, said: “YCC are delighted to have been nominated for a Yorkshire Choice Covid Hero Award.

“This nomination is a recognition and celebration of what each employee and volunteer has achieved and the differences they all made to our service users since 2019.

“Every YCC employee and volunteer shone during this time, going above and beyond their roles to support those in difficult situations.”

The winner will be announced following a public vote, which closes on March 31.