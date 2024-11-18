Blood test which can help detect early Alzheimer’s disease launches in the UK

The new blood test can remove barriers to an early diagnosis | Shutterstock

A blood test which could help diagnose people with very early Alzheimer's disease has now been launched in the UK (November 18).

Lucent AD, a multi-marker blood test that provides highly accurate risk classification for amyloid pathology associated with Alzheimer’s disease can help spot the condition much sooner.

The breakthrough diagnostic test combines several Alzheimer ’s-related biomarkers - including p-Tau 217 - and enhances early detection in patients with cognitive symptoms.

Currently, there is no single test for Alzheimer's, and patients can wait years for a diagnosis.

Announced today, November 18, by Advance Tests - a pioneer in advanced diagnostics, the new blood test can be delivered to patients and healthcare providers in the UK from December, 2, marking a significant milestone in accessible Alzheimer’s diagnostics.

Dr Simon Worrell, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Advance Tests, said: “We’re proud to exclusively bring LucentAD Complete to the UK, offering healthcare providers and patients a reliable and accessible diagnostic aid that can transform Alzheimer’s care.

“Our work with Quanterix strengthens our commitment to removing barriers to early diagnosis, enabling timely treatment that could profoundly impact patients’ lives.”

The test can be delivered to patients and healthcare providers in the UK from December 2 | Shutterstock

‘A game-changer for early Alzheimer’s diagnosis’

Although a blood test would not be able to rule in or out Alzheimer's 100 per cent of the time, The LucentAD Complete test delivers a result that either rules in or rules out amyloid pathology for approximately 90% of cases.

Amyloid pathology or amyloidosis is a group of rare conditions where a protein called amyloid builds up in your body - and is believed to be responsible for Alzheimer’s.

There are lots of different blood tests in development around the world - some are already used in private clinics in the US.

And many look for traces of brain proteins - including amyloid - that have leaked into the bloodstream.

The Lucent AD test meets the Global CEO Initiative on Alzheimer’s Disease’s (CEOi) and the US Alzheimer’s Association (AA) performance standards for plasma-based diagnostic tools - and offers an alternative to other approaches such as cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) which are highly invasive and considerably more expensive.

The test will be available on a private basis, priced at £695, with appointments for testing offered at Advance Tests’ first clinic located on St Thomas Street, beside Guy’s Hospital opposite London Bridge station.

Patients are only required to have a blood sample taken which will then be transported securely to the Lucent laboratories in the USA for analysis, with results made available within 15 working days.

Dr Karan Jutlla, Head of the Centre for Applied and Inclusive Health Research, University of Wolverhampton, said: “Having access to this sophisticated, non-invasive blood test is a game-changer for early Alzheimer’s diagnosis in the UK.

“By simplifying diagnostics, we’re helping more patients access critical care sooner, especially as new therapies for early-stage Alzheimer’s are becoming available.”

Advance Tests is committed to pioneering accessible diagnostic solutions worldwide, aiming to break down barriers to early disease detection.

Founded by four experienced leaders in diagnostics and healthcare innovation, Advance Tests’ team brings unparalleled expertise in the commercialization of cutting-edge technology, having recently collaborated on one of the world’s largest COVID-19 mass-scale testing programs.

For more information, visit www.advancetests.com.