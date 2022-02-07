Birstall gym to hold a 12-hour workout in aid of young Beau

The event will be held in a bid to help Beau and her family raise the money required to travel to America for treatment.

It will involve both gym members and personal trainers exercising for 12 hours, with just toilet and food breaks.

The workout will involve a half marathon, a walk of the Burj Khalifa, 20 tonne bench press, 20 tonne squats and a cycle of Hadrian’s Wall.

From the left, general manager Lauren Pachniuk and Josh Burton with members Leah Curley, Jacob Boyall, Jack Dodohoe and Dave Thomas.

As well as the 12-hour workout a family fun day will also be held at the gym on February 26. The family fun day will involve an inflatable assault course, tombola, raffle and food stalls.

Free exercise classes will also be running throughout the day with MPFit personal trainers.

Lauren Pachniuk, general manager at MPFit gym in Birstall, said: “One of our personal trainers had the crazy idea to do a 12-hour workout. We then decided to build the fundraiser and the family fun day around this.

“Beau is a local girl and if we can help in any way, we will. We are always happy to help, we did a fundraiser for Lucas not that long ago.

So far, over £223,000 has been raised for Beau.

“We have such a big platform on our social media so we might as well utilise this.

“We have around 3,000 members across both of our sites, so if everyone can donate a little it would make a huge difference - even a small amount adds up.

“And if we can all have a good time while raising money for a good cause, then that's a positive too.

“A lot of people in the Kirklees area are doing things to help Beau, to get the money she needs.”

Beau was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma in December 2020 and she has undergone intensive treatment since

“The treatment has gone well, but there is a high chance the cancer could return” said her mum, Shirley.

The money raised will allow Beau to take part in a pioneering trial in New York, which will hopefully prevent the cancer from returning.

MPFit gym in Birstall are asking for donations to help with the raffle. If you can help, prize donations need to be made to the gym’s reception by February 16.

Lauren said “the event is for everyone, not just for members” and will be held between 6am and 6pm at MPFit Gym, Britannia Mills, Gelderd Rd, Birstall, WF17 9QD.