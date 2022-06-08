Batley and Spen MP challenges the Prime Minister over the possible closure of the Brontë Birth Centre

Kim Leadbeater MP has challenged Boris Johnson over the possible closure of the Brontë Birth Centre today (Wednesday).

Ms Leadbeater asked: “Despite the Prime Minister’s promises of new hospitals and more doctors and nurses, the Bronte Birth Centre at my local hospital in Batley and Spen is temporarily shut and at risk of permanent closure due to staff shortages and lack of resources.

“The reality on the ground is that after 12 years of Conservative mismanagement the NHS is broken.

“So, can the Prime Minister explain to expectant parents in my constituency why, despite his promises, they are now forced to travel miles to give birth?”

Following the exchanges in the chamber, during which Boris Johnson agreed to look into the situation at the Bronte Centre, Ms Leadbeater said: “I am deeply concerned about the future of the Bronte Birth Centre in Dewsbury and District Hospital.

“I’ve had multiple conversations with the NHS Trust and expressed my clear opposition to the closure of the centre which is a vital resource for the people of my constituency.

“I fully understand the severe staffing and resourcing pressures that they are under but these must be resolved to keep the centre open.

“After 12 years of Conservative government and promises of thousands of more doctors and nurses and dozens of new hospitals, the reality is our local NHS does not have the resources it needs.

“The Government also voted against an effective long-term NHS workforce plan which doctors and nurses constantly tell me they need.