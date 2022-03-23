Appeal launched to create dragon pond at Jo Cox Community Wood

Spen Valley Civic Society chairman, Max Rathmell, briefs MP, Kim Leadbeater, about the proposed plans for the pond.

The society needs almost £11,000 to create a wildlife pond including a pond dipping platform, plant wildflowers, make improvements to the picnic area and provide an information board about biodiversity.

All these additions to the popular Jo Cox Wood will increase the educational value of the location and make it a better learning resource for children and school visits.

The project has been named Dragon Pond as dragonflies are the target species.

An artist’s impression of how the proposed dragon's pond will look once completed.

Max Rathmell, chairman of the society, said: “If dragonflies can breed there, then this will show the pond is a success.

“Wildlife and humans in our built-up Spen Valley will benefit.

“A pond will increase the range of creatures that can live in or near the wood.

“As well as dragonflies, we hope to see more insects, birds and frogs, toads or newts.”

Treasurer of the society, Colin Berry, explained how the feedback the society has received shows visitors will “positively” welcome the new wildlife pond.

He said: “Our usual sources of finance have dried up due to demand caused by Covid-19, so we’re making this appeal through Spacehive, the purpose-designed crowdfunding website, which is officially supported by Kirklees Council.

“We’re asking the public to pledge a donation to the arm’s length fund.

“People’s pledges can’t be drawn down by the society unless the target is met and the project can go ahead.”

If the funds are raised, the scheme will hopefully go ahead later this year.

Ongoing work can be viewed from the picnic area at the Jo Cox Wood.