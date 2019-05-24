Welcome to Yorkshire locks down People’s Choice Award at RHS Chelsea Flower Show

The 2019 Welcome to Yorkshire garden has scooped the coveted BBC People’s Choice Award at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

Designer Mark Gregory’s garden, which is inspired by Yorkshire’s rich industrial heritage and celebrates the country’s canals and waterways, natural environment, green spaces and gardens, has wowed the crowds in SW3 this week.

Dame Judy Dench at the RHS Chelsea Welcome to Yorkshire Garden.

The show stopping feature of the garden is a canal with two genuine lock gates from the Huddersfield narrow canal gifted to Welcome to Yorkshire by the waterways and wellbeing charity Canal & River Trust.

The aim of the garden is to showcase the county to the world and encourage people to visit Yorkshire and explore it for themselves.

The garden is the tourist organisations tenth entry into the prestigious show – in the year which marks Welcome to Yorkshire’s 10th anniversary.

Welcome to Yorkshire’s Commercial Director Peter Dodd said: “We’re thrilled to have won the BBC People’s Choice Award and want to say a huge thank you to everyone who voted for us. The reaction we’ve had from the public to this year’s garden has been phenomenal, with some people even moved to tears by Mark’s fantastically authentic creation.

Garden designed by Mark Gregory Landform Consultants. Photo credit to Rachel Warne

“The reason we come to Chelsea is to showcase Yorkshire to the world and encourage people to visit and I know Mark’s garden has done just that with thousands inspired to explore our canals and waterways or to visit one of our many stunning gardens.

“By the end of the event we’ll have given out 40 thousand copies of our brand-new garden guide that’s packed full of information on the best green spaces to visit in the county. The latest figures show gardens keep on growing in popularity as attractions with more are more people visiting them, and we really do have the cream of the crop here in Yorkshire.”

Mark Gregory, designer of the Welcome to Yorkshire garden and MD of Landform Consultants said: “Wow, I’m blown away, it’s such an honour to have received this award again, and for my 99th Chelsea garden too. It’s a privilege to have been able to share the place I call home with the world and it seems that people love Yorkshire as much as I do, a heartfelt thank you to everyone who voted."

This is the second award the Yorkshire garden has won at this year's Royal Chelsea Flower Show.

Bill Bailey attends the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2019 press day. Photo: Getty

It was also awarded a gold medal by the Royal Horticultural Society.