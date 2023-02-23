Travel with Katie Butler: Winter sun holiday in Lanzarote

Lanzarote is known for its year-round warm weather, beaches and volcanic landscape. Photo: AdobeStock

Katie Butler writes: They do say as you get older the time goes so much quicker, the first two months of the year certainly feel like I have been on supersonic Concorde.

Last week saw the return of our assistant manager Leanne from a lovely half-term break in Lanzarote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is how she got on:

“We decided to fly from East Midlands as we managed to get a good deal with a free child place by changing where we flew from.

"We also stayed the night before our flight at The Holiday Inn for a bargain price of £63 for the four of us.

"This price included a cooked breakfast (we booked this well in advance).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have not flown from East Midlands for a good few years and had forgotten how easy it is to get to.

"It only took 15 minutes longer than if we had travelled to Manchester Airport.

"Check-in took less than 10 minutes!

“It was maybe 15 minutes through security, at the most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So, all very quick.

"We were soon sat having a drink and watching the planes take off with the kids.

"Our flight was on time.

“On arrival in Lanzarote there were no issues either.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Considering this was the busy half-term period, I was delighted at how quickly we got through – at both sides.

"Obviously there was no Covid paperwork to contend with as all restrictions have been lifted.

"It was my first overseas family holiday in five years and for some reason I was a little bit nervous but we had a brilliant time.

"The weather in Europe in February can be a bit 'iffy' but we were, on the whole, quite lucky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We only had a couple of overcast days and not much rain but of course it was chilly on an evening.

"No problems coming home either.

"We were off the plane and in the car for the drive home in 26 minutes – to be very precise.

"It is the first time I have done a winter sun holiday and I would definitely recommend it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is nothing better than being – sat around the pool in the sunshine – knowing – it’s freezing at home!”

Whilst Leanne was lucky to have a great airport experience at both sides, we are of course struggling with strike action both at home and overseas.

Last week France announced a cross-sector strike on Tuesday, March 7.

The planned walk-outs follow a national strike last week and earlier in February, which forced airlines and rail operators into cancellations and delays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are due to travel to France on this date we recommend you contact your travel provider for further advice.

It looks like May is going to be yet another busy month for holidaymakers, as once again it remained the top selling time for new bookings.

Majorca still remains our top selling holiday destination but Disneyland Paris is now creeping in at a very close second place.