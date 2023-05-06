Travel with Katie Butler: US drops vaccination requirement for foreign visitors from 12 May

The Administration will end the COVID-19 vaccine requirements for international air travellers at the end of the day on May 11. Photo: Getty Images

Katie Butler writes: The need to show proof of vaccination against Covid to travel to the US was imposed in January 2021 in the heart of the global pandemic and whilst the US dropped the requirement to provide proof of a negative test last June, vaccination requirements for holiday, business and leisure purposes has remained in place.

A White House statement issued on May 1 said: “Today, we are announcing that the administration will end the Covid-19 vaccine requirements for federal employees, federal contractors, and international air travellers at the end of the day on May 11, the same day that the COVID-19 public health emergency ends.”

The USA is one of the last countries to drop the vaccination requirement and we are delighted with this long awaited announcement.

The restriction has certainly had an impact on our bookings to the USA which have reduced by more than half.

It will be fantastic to start to see the USA back on the map and we are already getting in touch with our customers who have been waiting for this announcement.

Winter holidays are on the up, whilst essentially we are now in 'lates' season for the start of the summer holidays (May-October) we are starting to see a big increase in winter holiday bookings or 'hibernation holidays'.

According to ABTA's research, four in ten people (42 per cent of those surveyed) have either booked or are planning to book a winter break this year.

Reports from tour operators are seeing strong sales for longer stay holidays, a way to escape the cold winter weather and swap the UK for warmer, sunnier locations.

Of course, with the cost of living increases it absolutely does beggar the question, is it cheaper to NOT stay at home?

We briefly looked at a four week stay in Southern Spain to depart in January and found you could book a full board holiday for less than a grand per person, including breakfast, lunch and an evening meal.

Our reckoning is that it is likely not so far off what you would spend at home with the added bonus of some sunshine and sangria, maybe worth doing the math.

Not long now before I get to sample Corfu with Jet2 Holidays and look round some of the hotels and resorts that they have to offer, in fact at the time of writing it is just 17 more sleeps – eek.

I have however only just booked my car parking at the airport and it has increased in price since I last looked by over a tenner.

My own fault as this does happen the nearer you get to your departure date so my advice is if you are booked to go on a holiday and intend to park at the airport then get it booked.

