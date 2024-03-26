Travel with Katie Butler: The Algarve in Portugal offers best value for money

The Algarve in Portugal is the short-haul European destination offering UK holidaymakers the best value for money for summer 2024. Photo: AdobeStock

Katie Butler writes: ​Each year the Post Office share the destinations set to offer the best value in the year ahead.

The Post Office Worldwide Holiday Costs Barometer has found that prices for meals, drinks and other tourist items have fallen in over 60 per cent of the resorts and cities surveyed since last year.

But it is the strength of sterling rather than prices charged in restaurants, bars and shops abroad that will make many destinations cheaper for British visitors.

The best priced destination for a filter coffee according to the report was Portugal coming in at an average 88p in comparison to Dubai at £2.90.

Hội An in Vietnam came in at the best price for a bottle of local beer costing just £1.16, Portugal at £2.20, with Dubai coming in as the most expensive at £8.69.

The full report can be found at http://www.postoffice.co.uk/travel-money/holiday-money-report

Last week we had a visit from Nathan the travel trade engagement executive from Leeds Bradford Airport and discussed the exciting plans in place for the expansion of the terminal building and how the airport plans to make changes for an improved passenger experience in the coming future.

We also discussed the 100ml rule through security which many of you are getting excited about, although we can’t yet advise a date when the 100ml restriction will be lifted.

Enhanced scanners are in place at the airport but not at each security aisle and until this is fully in place normal restrictions apply.

Meanwhile, Birmingham International Airport do look set to be the first major UK airport to allow passengers to carry more than 100ml of liquid in their hand-baggage.

The airport as it stands is the only major airport to confirm it is on track to hit the government’s deadline of June 1.

Last week we sent Rachel and Alison from our Ossett store on a familiarisation trip (formerly known as an ‘educational’) to Cyprus, hosted by the fantastic Constantinou Bros Hotels in Paphos.

They were lucky enough to spend three nights at the very lovely Asimina Suites alongside visiting the Athena Beach, The Athena Royal Beach and the Pioneer Beach Hotel.

Also known now as ‘Fam’ trips for short, these trips are a fabulous way for agents to learn first-hand about hotels and resorts to bring back to our customers.

As well as visiting hotels they also took part in a Cypriot cooking lesson and an on-site hotel yoga class, experiencing activities on offer at the hotel.

A big increase last week on late bookings which jumped from 27 per cent to a huge 34 per cent of our total new bookings.

As predicted – cruises increased to 26 per cent due to several new season launches.