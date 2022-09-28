Travel with Katie Butler: Some Covid rules remain in place for Spain

If you are travelling to Spain from the UK you are still required to show proof of either being fully vaccinated, provide a negative Covid-19 test, or certificate of recovery from the virus in the last six months. Photo: AdobeStock

Katie Butler writes: I travelled from Leeds Bradford on an early morning flight and arrived at the airport at 5am.

I was unable to purchase fast track for security as it was fully booked and when I arrived at the airport the queue for security looked pretty grim.

I need not have worried, the airport clearly have things under much better control.

I was through in around 25 minutes and enjoying a coffee and breakfast with time to have a wander around duty free before boarding.

As previously mentioned, Spain have dropped the requirement to complete a Passenger Locater Form.

However, last week we were unsure if the country would remove all Covid restrictions.

It was clarified that although the Locater Form has been removed as a requirement to enter Spain – the country will still require proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test.

On arrival in Malaga however, I found there were no checks at all other than a thermal screening machine and so the paperwork was not checked at all, although I would not advise to travel without it.

The next review for Spain will now be November 15 and I know that the hotels and restaurants and shops and bars are hoping for a complete removal of restrictions to come in line with the rest of Europe.

This week we have seen countries further afield also drop restrictions so we are certainly seeing a more worldwide approach with the likes of Canada, Barbados, Hong Kong and Thailand relaxing their rules.

I was very sad to hear this week that Doncaster Airport will close when we were so hopeful of a lifeline.

The airport which employs over 800 people will start to wind down from October 31.

Now, Tui, the last airline which still operates from the airport, has confirmed the dates of its last flights.

The airline has said it is "incredibly disappointed" by the decision to close the airport.

I have been extremely lucky to see some absolutely amazing hotels this week, eat wonderful food in different hotel restaurants and visit the very beautiful old town of Marbella.