Travel with Katie Butler: Snow has finally fallen in the Alps!

Tourists ski and rest in the sun under the Matterhorn mount (Monte Cervino) in the alpine ski resort of Breuil-Cervinia, northwestern Italy, on December 31, 2021. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP) (Photo by VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images)

Katie Butler writes: It's not often I pray for snow but last week my prayers were answered and all holidaymakers booked at ski resorts went happily on their way.

We could now concentrate on “Sunshine Saturday”!

The first Saturday of the year is known as “Sunshine Saturday” by the travel industry as it is typically the most popular day to book an overseas holiday.

Trade Association ABTA said tour operators and travel agents were expecting the Saturday to be “one of the busiest for a number of years” due to the scrapping of Covid travel restrictions.

ABTA chief executive Mark Tanzer said: "The start of the year usually brings lots of enthusiasm for booking holidays and we know many people will really be looking forward to getting away in 2023.

“People's appetite for holiday taking has remained remarkably resilient despite the ongoing pressures on people's finances, though there's definitely a strong focus on securing great value for money.”

ABTA said Spain is expected to retain its position as the most popular foreign destination for UK holidaymakers this year.

There is also a strong demand for Greece, Turkey and Italy.

It certainly did not disappoint and we were ready for the rush, armed with an early breakfast and plenty of coffee we were ready for “Sunshine Saturday”

In line with ABTA's predictions we booked many, many holidays to mainland Spain, the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands, predominantly for the summer months, with a few “late deal” breaks in the mix.

Escorted tours and bucket list destinations were also hugely popular and we managed to pretty much go around the world with holidays booked to Japan, Australia, South Africa and the United States to name a few.

We absolutely love January, there is always such a great atmosphere in the shop.

There’s a real “buzz” between both our staff and customers with a lot of fun and banter.

It is a fantastic feeling that after the last few years we are now able to really feel like we are getting “back to normal” and of course report on positive news for the industry and enjoy a very regular January and peaks period.

News from airlines and tour operators is also really positive as we hear of expansion and growth with additional seats added to popular routes.

We are of course keeping a close eye on FCDO (Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office) for any U-turns on Covid requirements but so far so good.

The only restrictions to have been re-introduced are for those arriving from China.

We are loving that our customers are getting excited for their holidays with the strong belief that this time they will actually get on that plane.

