Travel with Katie Butler: P&O Cruises double on-board spend offer

Get double on-board spending money no matter the destination when you book an applicable P&O Select Price holiday departing before 31 December 2024. Photo: AdobeStock

Katie Butler writes: Thinking of booking a cruise?

You could land yourself with a fabulous double on-board spend offer if you book before October 2.

P&O cruises have doubled the on-board spend deal to new Select Price bookings departing before 31 December 2024.

Meaning that you could bag yourself a deal of up to £600 on board credit depending on the cruise you wish to sail on.

The offer applies to cruises of seven nights and above and is based on booking an outside cabin or higher to qualify.

On-board spend is exactly what it sounds and can be spent on shore excursions booked on-board, dining in the speciality restaurants, spa treatments and even in the retail shops on the ship.

You can’t beat a bit of free spending money I am sure you will agree.

How would you like to sail on the largest cruise ship in the world?

Royal Caribbean have now launched itineraries as far as 2025 and 2026 on early sale due to unprecedented interest.

The largest ship in the world enters service in January 2024 and can hold up to 7,400 passengers.

It is literally a floating resort with over 40 dining and drinking options, rock climbing wall, Flowrider surf simulator, Aquadome watershow with five-storey waterfall, on-board waterpark consisting of six slides, swim up bar and pool with live DJ, ice theatre and casino to name just a small selection of the facilities on board.

I often wonder how on earth these amazing vessels float.

The ship will be sailing from Miami for 2025 and 2026 and offer itineraries around the Caribbean.

At long last and after many asking us the question, a date has been set for the re-opening of Disneyland Paris’s Disneyland Hotel.

The five-star Disneyland Hotel closed during the pandemic and has since undergone a complete refurbishment with major transformation.

The hotel’s new refurb includes a lobby fit for a king, regal-themed bars and restaurants and a themed entertainment programme.

Disneyland Paris will re-open its landmark hotel on January 25, 2024 and we literally can’t wait for the feedback.

On Tuesday last week the opening date was announced and the wait time to get on the website was over two hours and we didn’t get chance to wait.

However, as I was writing this I managed to log on with just a 15 minute wait to get a sneaky peak at the price.

A two night stay on opening day with park tickets but excluding flights/transport will set you back a whopping £2,500. Wow!

