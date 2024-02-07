Travel with Katie Butler: Jet2 announce terminal changes at Manchester Airport

From March 20 Jet2.com flights will operate from both Terminal 1 (T1) and Terminal 2 (T2). Photo: AdobeStock

Katie Butler, Total Travel, writes: However, at the time of writing we have weather warnings in place for snow across our region – I have everything crossed they get it wrong.

Last year, almost week in week out, our best selling destination was Turkey and so it was no surprise that last week the Turkish Tourism Board announced a record-breaking growth in tourism numbers originating from the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Turkey (which last year rebranded itself to Turkiye) saw a total of 56.7 million international visitors in 2023. The Turkish Tourism Board office in the UK stated: “We aim to build on this growth in 2024.”

A whopping recorded number of 3.8m UK visitors enjoyed travel to Turkey last year, and the country’s year-on-year growth surpassed pre-pandemic levels for the first time.

The destination is also popular within our team, in fact our assistant manager Leanne has visited Turkey no less than 11 times and will be doing so again this summer.

We counted up how many times we have travelled to Turkey between our staff at Heckmondwike and Ossett and as a combined number we have holidayed to Turkey over 30 times!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boasting over 300 days of sunshine, breathtaking natural beauty and a tradition of fabulous hospitality and competitive pricing, it is not surprising that Turkey is such a popular destination. And with direct flights from Leeds Bradford Airport, what's not to love?

There will be terminal changes at Manchester Airport for Jet2.com and Jet2holidays from March 20.

As the UK's biggest tour operator it goes without saying that many of you may be booked to travel with them this year.

I t might be worth checking to see if your terminal at Manchester Airport has changed, as some flights will operate from Terminal 1, while others will continue to operate from Terminal 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This of course means – if you have booked airport parking, an airport lounge, or FastT rack security – you could well need to change the terminal details.

Contact us if you have made a booking through ourselves and we will be able to action the amendment on your behalf.

Alternatively, if you have booked any of the above extras direct with Manchester Airport you should be able to log your booking on their website and action any amendments directly through them.

It is noted on the Manchester A irport website that Terminal 2 FastTrack bookings will be honoured in Terminal 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have plenty of events going on this week and I look forward to telling you about our evening in Blackpool and also a training event in Leeds.

Last week’s recap – once again May and June were our top selling dates to travel for new bookings and accounted for a total of 23 per cent of our total sales.