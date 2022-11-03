Sometimes it pays to be flexible. Photo: AdobeStock

Katie Butler writes: Almost all holiday destinations have lifted travel related restrictions now, and this of course has been a much needed boost with holidaymakers making the most of it.

Many have managed to get away on long awaited trips overseas or even in the UK on what we now call a “staycation”.

The news is filled with the cost of living crisis and of course there is no denying it will have an negative impact on most of us.

Over the last few week we have been working with Jet2holidays to offer tips on saving money or budgeting for your next holiday.

The initiative is called “Holiday Saving Experts” and below are a few of the best tips from those in the know:

We all know how important it is to take care of the pennies, and so we are sharing some of the best money saving tips and tricks when it comes to booking your well-deserved time away.

Beat the rising cost of living and get great value for money on your next holiday.

Steve Heapy CEO: The best tip I can give is to take advantage of our low deposit of £60pp.

We offer this to make our holidays affordable for everyone – it’s the classic buy now, pay later, which really helps with budgeting.

James Malyon, Head of Web and Ecommerce: Spread the cost. With pay monthly schemes you can pay a deposit to secure your booking then split the balance into equal, interest-free monthly chunks until your balance due date.

We will work it all out for you too so there are no tricky sums.

Jack Molloy, Revenue: Book early and lock in the price.

We all know prices can be unpredictable, so it really pays to book your holiday early and fix your price so it is protected from cost increases in the future.

We won’t add any surcharges either.

Rachel, Contact Centre Manager: Flex your duration. I once helped a customer save £150 on their holiday just by switching their dates from 14 nights to 13 nights.

Prices go up and down due to demand so widen your search, you’ll be surprised at the savings you can make.

Leanne Swithenbank, Assistant Manager at Total Travel: Try to be flexible, sometimes it pays to be flexible either on date or even which airport you fly from.

Our system can tell us which dates are the cheapest to fly.

There may not be a free child place from Leeds but we could find one from Manchester or even East Midlands.

This could potentially save you hundreds of pounds on your next holiday.

These are some great tips to save or budget for your holiday and tips that we put into practice every day at Total Travel.

We remain busier than expected for the time of year with November and December departures accounting for a 16 per cent share of our new bookings.