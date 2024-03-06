Travel with Katie Butler: Fines for taking your child on holiday during term-time set to rise

Fines for unauthorised absence from school in England to rise by 33 per cent in September. Photo: AdobeStock

​Of course the ban lasted a whole lot longer than 30 days and we started to become accustomed to travelling with restrictions, lateral flow tests, PCR tests and proof of vaccination.

In fact, it was only just over a year ago that P&O and other cruise lines dropped their vaccination policies and allowed customers to travel without restriction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since restricted travel, the industry has certainly bounced back to pre-Covid levels and demand for holidays remains strong. Customers are once again starting to plan ahead and we already have customers asking for 2025 and even 2026.

Whilst many of us love a late deal a lot of customers like to book early. Booking early allows you to budget and spread the cost over a year or even two. We all know how expensive a family get-away can be at peak times, especially in the summer holidays and booking early can give you access to the best deals, including free child places and choice of accommodation.

I must admit however, that I still believe – taking a child abroad, although a luxury, is also an educational experience, learning new cultures and traditions. Since the pandemic we have seen an increase in families taking their children away in term-time or part of term-time and admittedly I have also done the same with my own children when they were in junior school (back then there were no fines).

Last week, we learnt that the government in England is to increase fines for parents who take their children out of school for unauthorised holidays by a third. The fine increase is expected to take effect from September and apply if a student misses at least five days of school in an unauthorised absence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are travelling with Jet2 keep an eye on your emails as the airline have begun a cash free trial onboard its flights. Certain flights commencing this month and departing from Manchester will be involved in the trial where only card and contactless payments will be accepted onboard. Don't get caught out if you usually spend your Euros to purchase your onboard tipple or toastie.

An update from TUI finally, the tour operator will be increasing their checked in luggage allowance by 5kg on most package holidays. Checked-in baggage allowance for passengers who booked on or after 21 December 2023 for travel from May 1 this year will now have the luxury of a 20kg hold allowance without having to pay to upgrade.

May was top-selling month last week accounting for 11 per cent of total new bookings and September jumped in to 2nd place with a ten per cent share of the business. Long haul remained strong accounting for 32 per cent of our total bookings, those bucket-list holidays remaining a must.

No shift in top destinations however, with Majorca and Tenerife holding out once again.